The Southwest Troubadours Vocal Ensemble will return for their first performance in two years this weekend.
The show, entitled “Put on a Happy Face,” is a musical review that has been in the works since before of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The show will include musical selections from shows like “The Sound of Music,” “Oliver,” and “Wicked,” as well as some patriotic songs and other classics.
The show will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with a 3 p.m. matinee on Sunday, at the McCutcheon Recital Hall inside the Music Building at Cameron University, 2800 W. Gore.
Kathryn Hickman, the director of the ensemble and an instructor at the Lawton Academy of Music, where the ensemble rehearses, said that the show is meant to help audience members forget their woes.
“The entire world has been changed and we want to give the audience something to inspire them, something to make them laugh,” Hickman said. “Something to make them think about their family, friends, mentors — people who go that extra mile because of love.”
The performances will be free and open to the public.
For more information, contact Hickman at 580-583-2582.