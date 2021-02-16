UPDATED 2:15 P.M.
According to a press release form the Southwest Power Pool (SPP), the entity has downgraded the energy emergency alert (EEA) to a level 1. This is declared when all available resources have been committed to meet obligations, and SPP is at risk of not meeting required operating reserves.
SPP previously declared a move from EEA Level 3 to EEA Level 2 at 11:30 a.m..
SPP’s forecasts anticipate that due to high load and persistent cold weather, it is likely its system will fluctuate between EEA levels over the next 48 hours.
At EEA level 3 the SPP could ask utilities to return to rolling blackouts.
UPDATED 12:00 p.m.
The Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) has announced that no more rolling blackouts will be conducted for the time being. The Southwest Power Pool (SPP) made the announcement around 10 a.m. this morning.
The situation remains fluid and SPP has stated that a return to rolling blackouts may be necessary.
The Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) has resumed rolling blackouts in Lawton under the direction of its governing body the Southwest Power Pool.
"These planned outages will reduce the risk of lengthy, widespread outages and will continue until the SPP authorizes a return
to normal operations. PSO will attempt to notify all customers affected by the controlled outage although the immediacy of the SPP request may prevent advance notice," Stan Whiteford, Regional Communications Manager for PSO, said in a press release.
All of the utility services that fall under the government of the SPP may see rolling blackouts while the Level 3 Alert remains in effect, including PSO and Cotton Electric customers.
Currently, PSO's outage map shows planned outages between 52nd and 45th between Gore and Lee, along a stretch of Cache that extends from 5th Street in Cache to NW 82 in Lawton and in downtown Lawton from 12th to SW 2nd between Gore and F.
The planned blackouts are scheduled to last for up to two hours.
The City of Lawton released a statement indicating that several city facilities are currently, or could be affected by these rolling blackouts. This can take traffic signals down, currently the City does not have a map of planned outages but is monitoring the situation closely and advise all citizens to drive cautiously.