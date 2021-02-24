Lawton residents who saw increased utility usage during last week’s winter storm might see higher than average utility bills in the coming weeks. And there doesn’t appear to be any help on the horizon.
“We will see increases in bills as a result of two to three times the usage,” Kenneth Wagner, Secretary of Energy and Environment, said Monday at a press conference. “The vast majority of Oklahomans will only see increases by the direct result of their usage in the most immediate billing cycle.”
Stan Whiteford, region communications director for Public Service Company of Oklahoma, explained it could be several months before utility companies, such as PSO, fully realize the impact early February’s record low temperatures had on prices. He said once his company understood the costs associated with producing the energy, they may need to approach the Oklahoma Corporation Commission for either a rate increase or a fuel increase.
While PSO, CenterPoint Energy and Cotton Electric offer payment plans, the City of Lawton has no plan in place to help with increased billing.
“At this time there is nothing in place at the city level,” Tiffany Martinez Vrska, community relations director for the City of Lawton, said on Monday. “Obviously, if they had a homeowner’s line break that could result in some pretty substantial costs in regard to their water bill.”
For residents who left faucets dripping to try and stave off frozen pipes, an increased water bill is not out of the question.
“Our public utilities director has shared that those types of bills might look like what they would be during the summertime lawn care, or (equivalent) to filling a swimming pool,” Vrska said.
While the Lawton Housing authority is offering utility assistance, that money comes from the CARES Act, according to Christine James, administrator of Housing and Community Development for the City of Lawton.
“The only way someone might be able to use that is if they can prove it is COVID related, so not really from the storm,” James said.
The Office of Housing and Development does offer an emergency repair program that can assist residents with home repairs caused by the storm. But the program will only help repair immediate and emergency damage.
“It’s just to fix emergency situations, like a broken pipe. It wouldn’t be replacing all the plumbing,” James said.
The emergency repair program requires a two-step verification that includes filling out an application to determine eligibility, and then an assessment of the damage and potential for repair.
Residents looking to local nonprofits to potentially relieve the higher cost of utility bills also will be out of luck. Neither the Great Plains Improvement Foundation nor The Salvation Army have programs set up to assist with utility payments.
Ysmin Berber, the program director for Catholic Charities, said the group does offer emergency utility assistance. However, the group can only offer up to $150, and residents must be able to show proof of income and a notice of upcoming disconnection.
“I know that my directors are trying to build some contingency plans to see what assistance we can provide, I’ve already had 64 phone calls today,” Berber said. “But right now we haven’t had a chance to discuss those.”
While the cold may be over, the effects may not be felt for a while, said energy company operators.
“In preparation for the extremely low temperatures, we took proactive steps to lessen the impact to our customers, including working closely with regulators,” said Ross Corson, CenterPoint Energy senior communications specialist. “We anticipate that this weather event will result in incremental costs for our customers. At this moment, it is too early to speculate on potential price impacts. Soon, we’ll be able to better quantify the impacts to customer bills.”
Before raising prices energy companies must first put together a plan and then submit the plan to the Oklahoma Corporation Commission. If only raising fuel costs, the plan will be approved by commission staff, said Whiteford. If proposing an increase in per wattage hour cost, the companies must submit a plan to the entire commission. Either way, the process takes time and is designed to protect Oklahomans, he said.
In a press conference Monday, Gov. Kevin Stitt said the executive branch is working with rate regulated utilities, which will work with the Corporation Commission, to get a commitment that utility companies will spread costs out over a period of time — months or years — making possible increases more manageable for customers.