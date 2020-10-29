Although Wednesday’s overnight temperatures stayed above freezing, many Southwest Oklahomans couldn’t tell it. You ride out the storm how you can.
That’s because several thousand power company customers have been getting by under blankets and by firelight.
Tuesday saw Dani Carson and her family who live out by Apache in Caddo County without power from 8:30 p.m. until around 10 a.m. Wednesday due to power lines that were tumbling from their pedestals. She said that poor insulation made it a chilling experience in the home.
“I had almost all of my animals inside with me, but we were all still freezing cold. However, I’m thankful enough to have a gas water heater, which allowed me to take a really hot shower before immediately jumping under the covers.”
Carson said she’s learned she needs a lot more blankets at the standby. She offered endless gratitude to the electrical workers who “worked tirelessly to get our power back on.”
“We have incredible amounts of fallen trees due to the ice and I can’t imagine how much clean up there will be after it’s all said and done,” she said. “But I am proud of those who worked as hard as they did to take care of everyone else.”
Arriving home from work around 5:30 p.m. Monday, Brittany Goodeagle, her husband and their 3-year-old son discovered they were without power at their home on 135th Street, just outside of Fletcher. They were among several hundred CKEnergy (formerly Caddo Electric Cooperative) customers in the area affected.
“Apparently it had been off since around noon that day according to one of our neighbors,” she said. “Anyways, we tried to get our generator to work, of course it wouldn’t start up. Luckily my father-in-law lives less than a mile away and he had a generator we could borrow since he had power. So, basically, we’ve been running the generator nonstop since then.”
Goodeagle said their wood-burning stove is a life-saver. Camping out in the living area near the stove, the family has ordered out or eaten snacks to keep fueled with food. Surviving is work.
“We are somewhat comfortable but it would be nice to get our power back on,” she said. “Both me and my husband called into work Tuesday and today due to this power outage. We have to keep our house and family warm.”
Chris McGuire, a rural Caddo County resident from near Anadarko, said his power went out around 8 a.m. Monday. A CKEnergy customer, he said he received a message saying the power was on shortly before 2 p.m. that day. It wasn’t. He said he had to call again and submit his outage.
McGuire noticed “dangerously low lines over the only way in or out” of his roadway. He said he’s had no luck getting a response to his calls to the service. On the way back through Anadarko following a Wednesday doctor’s appointment in Norman, he said the CKEnergy office had power but no one was in the office or has responded to his calls.
For over 29,000 PSO customers in western and southwestern Oklahoma, since Monday’s beginning of the winter ice storm that fell in fall, it’s been a frosty experience. However, by noon Wednesday, 18,000 have returned to power and workers continue to repair damaged power lines and poles.
Over 700 workers, including lineworkers, tree crews and support staff were on the job and another 300 from outside the area would arrive at different stages through the day.
Outages affecting Lawton customers began coming back online Wednesday. The effects of ice-weighted power lines dropping to the ground, or sagging into traffic took their toll.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported rerouting north- and southbound traffic on Interstate 44 near the Elgin exit for over 3 hours and 15 minutes beginning around 8 p.m. Tuesday due to ice-encased lines dangling too low for tractor-trailer rigs to travel under. Traffic was rerouted for northbound travelers to the Cyril exit/entrance 9 miles away.
There were similar reports from the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety from throughout the state.
Cotton Electric Cooperatives customers also have been hit hard. By Wednesday evening, out of 2,199 members affected in its coverage area, 1,012 were in Comanche County, 528 in Grady County and 508 in Stephens County.
The town of Amber has been without power for over 24 hours, according to the reporter’s brother, Russell Rains. He said that, according to the city council, the small Grady County community may be without for another week.
No power to the home means using your manpower to stoke the fireplace and ride the storm out, he said. Remaining stoic doesn’t mean that it won’t be a relief when the lights and heaters come back on.
“Us Oklahomans know a thing or two when it comes to surviving a storm,” he said. “We have propane so we at least have hot water. We’re using the fireplace to cook on as well so it’s not too bad .... can’t wait for power to come back on though.”
