Oklahomans concerned about getting their second COVID-19 shot on time will see another delay due to weather.
Last week, freezing temperatures forced the cancelation of vaccine appointments. Those appointments were moved to Wednesday of this week, however Brandie Combs, Regional Director for the Oklahoma Department of Health District 5, says this week’s appointments will need to be canceled as well due to road conditions and temperatures.
“We know people are anxious and ready to get their first or second dose, however, it comes down to the safety of our seniors and our staff traveling to and from the vaccination locations,” said Combs.
Winter weather has had an impact on vaccine scheduling said Combs, but she believes it has not significantly set the health department back on administering first doses. She said second doses have been affected, though.
“We did a great job of saturating our 65-and-older residents with first doses, but we have seen a setback on second doses,” Combs said. “We’ve had to cancel appointments this week but we’re hoping, weather dependent of course, to have a second dose clinic this Friday but that schedule won’t be available till Tuesday.”
The department plans to begin weekend vaccination clinics that will run into the evening, but the priority for those clinics will be for second doses and 65 and older who have used 2-1-1 to request help scheduling appointments, said Combs. However, she emphasized all these plans are dependent on the weather, which has shown not be very cooperative since last week.
If appointments are canceled by the health department, residents will receive a phone call, text message and email notifying them of the cancellation and rescheduled appointment date and time. If residents have an appointment and don’t feel safe driving, they should use the state’s vaccine portal to cancel or reschedule their appointment. If residents fail to cancel an appointment and don’t show up, they may have trouble rescheduling, said Combs.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued guidance saying people who receive their initial dose can now go up to six weeks beyond their scheduled second dose appointment. However those going longer will not be required to start the series over again, said Combs. They will still be administered the second dose.
As of Feb. 12, 447,323 initial doses have been given in Oklahoma with 173,423 completed series doses for a total of 620,746 doses administered.
Beginning Feb. 22, Oklahoma will start vaccinating the next high-risk priority groups outlined in phase 2 of the state’s distribution plan which includes residents under 65 with comorbidities and teachers and staff in Pre-K-12 schools and educational settings.