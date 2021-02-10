OKLAHOMA CITY — Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines in Southwest Oklahoma Friday through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.
All Walmart and Sam’s Clubs in Lawton will offer the vaccine, as well as stores in Anadarko, Duncan, Hobart and Altus.
“In Oklahoma, partnerships like this will be crucial to the continued success of our vaccine rollout. This public-private partnership helps the Oklahoma State Department of Health continue to meet a core tenet of our vaccine plan: to ensure equitable distribution of the lifesaving COVID-19 vaccine. We are grateful to Walmart and the many other providers around our state that are willing to step up during this most difficult time,” said Oklahoma Health Department Deputy Commissioner Keith Reed.
Those eligible to receive the vaccine can schedule an appointment via the Walmart and Sam’s Club websites once appointments are available. Vaccine shots will be given while allocations last, said the retailer in a press release.
Vaccines will be available to those who meet the current phase of vaccine eligibility in Oklahoma, which can be found at the Oklahoma State Department of Health website. More than 1,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in 22 states are receiving federal vaccine allocations this week, with an emphasis on locations that reach customers in underserved communities with limited access to healthcare.
Vaccine supply and eligibility will vary based on state and local guidelines. In addition to appointments, the scheduler will provide a digital reminder when it is time to return for the second vaccine, which is why customers are asked to create a profile, helping to ensure they receive the second dose of the vaccine in the timeframe required.
In consultation with Center for Disease Control and states, Walmart said they took into account the population density, customer demographics, infection rates and availability of local healthcare resources among other factors to identify many of the participating locations, including pharmacies located in a Medically Underserved Areas, as designated by the Health Resources and Services Administration.
You do not have to be a member of Sam’s Club to sign-up for an appointment. Appointments are available seven days a week, but exact timing will vary based on local availability of the vaccine.
For more information, visithttps://corporate.walmart.com/covid-vaccine.