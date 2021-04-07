Citizens of Geronimo voted overwhelmingly in support of two school bonds worth almost $3 million on Tuesday.
“These bonds are basically replacing bonds we paid off this year,” said Geronimo Public Schools Superintendent Bill Pascoe in an earlier interview. “If approved, the tax for the previous bonds will stay in place without an increase.”
Proposition 1, for $2.84 million, received 200 votes supporting the measure with 16 against. The proposition provides funds for the purpose of repairing and remodeling the elementary school, Pascoe said. The original building was built in 1938 with some additions added in the 1970s. Pascoe plans to improve the plumbing and electrical system throughout the school.
“This is important in the sense that it will help take care of the kids in our community for a long time,” said Pascoe. “Our students will have a nice place to go to school and this will take care of the future students at Geronimo Public Schools.”
Proposition 2, for $50,000, passed 196 to 21. The funds are for the purchase of a new Suburban, said Pascoe. He said the new vehicle, in addition to the current Suburban, will allow the school district to transport small groups of people without having a driver with a commercial driver’s license. However, he said the district plans to keep and continue to use the older vehicle.
Other election results are as follows:
Caddo County
BINGER: Binger-Olney Public Schools Board of Education Office No. 3 (Unexpired): Jennifer Dorsey defeated Brandie Leal 82 to 50.
BOONE: Boone-Apache Public Schools Board of Education: Office 4 (Unexpired Term) — Gregory Roberts defeated Tamara Saupitty 202 to 55 with 78.6 percent of the vote.
Comanche County
CACHE: There will be a runoff in the mayoral race between Scott Brown and Susan Roskam. Brown received 125 votes, or 37.2 percent, to Roskam’s 103 votes, or 30.65 percent. James McCarty received 87, or 25.89 percent of the vote and Kenneth Carter received 21, or 6.25 percent, of the vote.
Council member Ward No. 3: Stephen M. Red Elk defeated Mark Road 207 to 115.
Cache Public Schools Board of Education: Office No. 1 — Nolan Watson defeated Arthur Webster 292 to 113.
ELGIN: Council Ward 3: Fred Guevara IV defeated Mary J. Parsons 80 to 26.
INDIAHOMA: Board of Trustees: Juanell Webster received 15 votes to 6 votes for John A. Enriquez Sr.
MEDICINE PARK: Two members, Board of Trustees: Charles L. Callich III and Chad Everett won seats. Callich received 63, or 28.9 percent, and Everett received 102, or 46.79 percent. David Schucker received 53, or 24.31 percent.
Cotton County
BIG PASTURE: Big Pasture Public Schools Proposition — $565,000 passed 89 to 13 or by 87.25 percent.
TEMPLE: Board of Trustees, Office 2: Foster Lee Morris Jr. defeated Heather Calfy 85 to 50.
Jackson County
ELDORADO: Board of Trustees, Three seats: Christopher Keith Willis received 50 votes, or 32.47 percent; Sunshine Hamersley received 46, or 29.87 percent; Buddy Dehaatan received 41, or 26.62 percent; and Kasey Lee Ballinger received 17, or 11.04 percent.
OLUSTEE: Two town trustees: Johnny Ramirez received 41, or 48.24 percent; Ramiro Garcia received 30, or 35.29 percent; and Jack Sander received 14, or 16.47 percent.
Kiowa County
HOBART: Council member Ward No. 3: Rick Hopson received 62 votes to 38 for Jeff Casida.
MOUNTAIN VIEW: Three Board of Trustees: Jeremy Hooper received 77, or 29.36 percent of the vote. A.D. Becktold received 69, or 29.34 percent; Brynn Barnett received 73, or 27.86 percent; and Larry Cozad received 43, or 16.41 percent.
ROOSEVELT: Clerk-Treasurer (Unexpired): Heather Brown defeated Cale Garrison 29 to 24.
MOUNTAIN PARK: A proposition that would have the Town Clerk/Treasurer be hired by the Board of Trustees passed 15 to 3.
LONE WOLF: Lone Wolf Public Schools Board of Education: Office 3 (Unexpired) — Nickie Straub defeated Billy Joe Loller 68 to 19.
Stephens County
DUNCAN: Robert Armstrong defeated Patty Wininger 1,395 to 1,095 in the mayoral race.
EMPIRE: Empire Public Schools Board of Education Office No. 1: Mechelle Ashford defeated Jerry Thomas Whatley 75 to 36.
Tillman County
FREDERICK: Council member at-large: Geary McCormack defeated Chuck Rheome and Tahnee Hunt. McCormack received 145, or 51.97 percent, Rheome had 58, or 28.79 percent and Hunt had 76, or 27.24 percent.
Council Ward 3: Kevin Ouellette defeated Don Sebastian 176 to 93.