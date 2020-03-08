With open arms, Hope will soon take up residence at the old Gibson’s on West Lee. Her best friends Faith and Love will tag along with her.
Embrace Hope, a collaboration of more than 100 agencies, will offer area residents help for a multitude of needs. Housing, food, employment, diapers, legal assistance, medical, dental, optometry, pregnancy resources, WIC/SNAP, physical therapy, haircuts, clothing, spiritual guidance, warrant forgiveness assistance and photography are among the services.
Basic screenings and services such as tooth extraction and basic optometry will be provided. Comanche County Community Health Center will provide a host of services, such as breast exams, and also coordinating appointments for follow-up care and for those needing more extensive services. The goal is to continue to provide services to those in need, said Brenda Spencer-Ragland, Embrace Hope lead event coordinator with a host of community and assistants.
Embrace Hope will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, at the old Gibson’s building, 1130 W. Lee.
“Pretty much anything you need, we want to find it,” Spencer-Ragland said. “This is a chance to love all over Southwest Oklahoma.”
Two semi-trucks full of food will be delivered by Feed the Children, Spencer-Ragland said. The food was paid for by area churches and independent donators.
“It’s not just one agency. All of us are working together to help the community,” Spencer-Ragland said.
Spencer-Ragland said U.S. Sen. James Lankford told her about an event in Oklahoma City called Love OKC. She volunteered for the event and Lankford asked her if something similar could be done in Southwest Oklahoma, according to Spencer-Ragland.
“Love OKC was such an inspiring day,” Spencer-Ragland said.
Lankford also will be working at Embrace Hope.
“The event is about everybody coming together as a community. Not just Lawton, but Southwest Oklahoma,” Spencer-Ragland said.
People will not only have the chance to receive help but to also learn about the various organization to help around the area, Spencer-Ragland said.
“It’s also about prevention. If we can get to the needs before they become a problem, how wonderful will that be?” she said.
Flu vaccines, various childhood immunizations, fluoride for varnishing for children, blood pressure checks, body mass index checks, car seat inspections and sexual health education are among the services, according to Janene Atchley, district nurse manager at the Comanche County Health Department.
“There will be a lot of opportunities to help people and link people to resources in the community,” Atchley said. “It’s a great opportunity to have all the agencies collaborate.”
“We will provide information to help people improve their circumstances,” Melissa Griego-Kastner, Oklahoma Health Management Program health coach, said. “It’s difficult to focus on health when you don’t have money for groceries or gas. We take the holistic approach, not just health aspects but socioeconomic aspects.”
“This is a collaborative effort. I hope this will be the beginning of a long-term change,” Griego-Kastner said. “We can support each other working toward the greater good — improving health.”
“We’re doing it to help the community. We do it with love,” Isabel Bonner of Hello Gorgeous, who will provide free haircuts at the event, said. “That’s what we’re here for — to help others.”
“Please come on out. There are great people in the community volunteering who love the people in the community,” Spencer-Ragland said. “If you know of someone in need, let them know. We want to meet the needs of the community.”
The idea for the name of the event started when Dr. Chan Hellman, University of Oklahoma social work professor and Director of the Hope Research Center, was a speaker at a Lawton/Ft.Sill chamber of Commerce luncheon. He discussed the loss of hope and what it does to people, according to Spencer-Ragland.
“We said ‘Let’s restore hope. Let’s embrace hope,’ “ Spencer-Ragland said. “It will be a miraculous day.”
That seed grew into the event that will be Southwest Oklahoma’s opportunity to come together to Embrace Hope.