Elgin, Frederick and Waurika teens are among the Oklahoma high school students named to the 2021 Student Advisory Council by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister.
Recommended by their district superintendents, the students represent rural, urban and suburban schools across the state. Forty-four are returning members, including four from Southwest Oklahoma: Landry Forsyth, Waurika; Jaden Johnston, Velma-Alma; Mariah Martin, Ringling; and Delaney York, Elgin. First-year students are: Abigail Harmon, Hobart and Carter Norvell, Frederick.
It is the sixth consecutive year the group has been convened to assist Hofmeister and the Oklahoma State Department of Education in matters of policy. The group’s first virtual meeting is Jan. 26.
“Students have a lot to say about their education, and it is critical that we listen to them. The direct insight we receive from our students is incredibly valuable, and each year I am encouraged by the thoughtful reflection and fearless vision of these brilliant young leaders,” Hofmeister said.
The 2020 council last met virtually in June, where students voiced their challenges about learning amid a global pandemic and how racism impacts the classroom experience. Other past discussion topics have included the importance of personal financial literacy, increased awareness of student mental health needs, and how trauma can impede student success. Hofmeister said student feedback has been instrumental in state-level initiatives to provide teachers more professional development in trauma-informed instruction, replace end-of-course high school testing with the ACT or SAT, and pilot Individual Career Academic Planning (ICAP).