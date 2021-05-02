Six students from Southwest Oklahoma have been named 2021 Academic All-Staters.
The 100 top public high school seniors were selected from 379 nominations statewide and come from 77 schools in 69 school districts.
This year’s All-Staters scored an average of 33 on the ACT, with 11 recipients scoring a perfect 36. The students’ average GPA was 4.26. In addition, 34 of this year’s All-Staters are National Merit semifinalists, and two are National Hispanic Scholar semifinalists. Each of this year’s All-Staters will receive a $1,000 merit-based scholarship and a medallion.
The All-Staters will be recognized at the foundation’s 35th annual Academic Awards Celebration May 22 at the Cox Business Center in Tulsa. Due to COVID-19 safety protocols, attendance for the 2021 Academic Awards Celebration is limited to honorees and their registered family members. The public is encouraged to view the awards ceremony broadcast at 3 p.m. May 29,or 10 a.m. May 30, on OETA Public Television.
Local students are:
Cruz Adams, Geronimo High School. A National Merit finalist and Oklahoma Academic Scholar, Adams is a National Hispanic Recognition Scholar. He plays basketball and baseball and runs both track and cross country. Adams is a member of the Lawton and Ft. Sill Junior Leadership; Family, Career and Community Leaders of America; and Geronimo Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He enjoys playing the piano and singing and is a three-time member of the Southwest Oklahoma All-Region Honor Choir and member of the Oklahoma All-State Honor Choir. Adams plans to study psychology at the University of Oklahoma.
Nathaniel Bowman, Lawton High School. Bowman placed second nationally in the 11th grade division for the 2020 Daughters of the American Revolution poetry contest, top 19 in the nation for the 2020 Pulitzer Center Fighting Words poetry contest, and first place in the Lawton Public Schools Martin Luther King Jr. essay contest. He has served as Math Club secretary and vice president and is a member of the Great Plains Technology Center Drone Club and Robotics Team. Bowman is a cellist, runs the sound booth at his church and is a math tutor. He plans to study electrical engineering at MidAmerica Nazarene University. Scholarship sponsor: Linda and Larry Neal.
Rachel Gregg, Elgin High School. A concert, jazz and marching band member, Gregg is a two-time Oklahoma Music Educators Association All-State winning flautist. She was recognized as a three-time All-State winner by the Oklahoma Small Schools Band Directors Association, included in the Shortgrass Honor Band and has qualified for the state solo and ensemble competition multiple times. Gregg has served the Elgin High School Band Council as historian and secretary and organized fundraising and service projects. She also volunteers at the Veterans Center. Gregg plans to attend the University of Oklahoma as a music education major. Scholarship sponsor: Kenneth & Juliette Woodward Scholarship Endowment Fund.
Kaitlin Mizell, MacArthur High School. An Advanced Placement Scholar with Distinction, Mizell is a member of Oklahoma High School Honor Society and National Honor Society. She is captain of the speech and debate team, earning a Debate Association Distinction Degree. Mizell is president of Future Business Leaders of America, vice president of Drama Club and a Key Club board member. She participates on the archery team and the academic team. Mizell enjoys softball, reading and is interested in broadcasting and volunteers with Relay for Life. She plans to study psychology in college. Scholarship sponsor: Beth and Carey Johnson.
Tyler Novosad, Navajo High School. Novosad is a member of Southwest Technology Center Ambassadors, National Technical Honor Society and National Honor Society. Active in the Technology Student Association, he won second place in Architectural Design at the state competition. Novosad is captain of the Academic Bowl team, winning second place in the state Academic Quiz Bowl Competition and earning All-Star Conference honors at the Oklahoma Great Plains Academic Conference. He loves traveling, hiking, swimming, scuba diving and playing with dogs. Novosad plans to study biology at Texas A&M University. Scholarship sponsor: The Leverett Family, In Honor of Janelle Leverett.
Anna Swierkosz, MacArthur High School. A member of Youth Leadership Oklahoma and Junior Leadership Lawton class of 2020, Swierkosz is the president of the Technology Student Association and vice president of National Honor Society. She is editor for the Key Club, Lawton District swim team captain and winner of the swim team High Point Award. Swierkosz is an ambassador for the Great Plains Technology Center and team leader for the Challenge Girls Club at Holy Family Catholic Church. She enjoys piano and photography and volunteering with the Volunteen Program at Comanche County Memorial Hospital. Her brother, Alistair, was a 2019 All-Stater. Swierkosz plans to attend the University of Oklahoma as a biology pre-med major. Scholarship sponsor: McCasland Foundation.