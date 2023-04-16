The Southwest Oklahoma Republican PAC will hold its annual barbecue fundraiser Saturday.
The event will begin at 6 p.m. in the Comanche County Fairgrounds Annex Building, 920 S. Sheridan.
Keynote speaker will be political operative Ed Goeas, widely recognized as one of the most respected and successful Republican research and political strategists in the United States. He served as CEO of the Tarrance Group, a Virginia-based political consulting company, for 30 years until his retirement last year. For more than 20 years, Goeas and Democrat pollster Celinda Lake conducted the George Washington Battleground Poll, one of the country’s most respected national political research programs.
Goeas has worked on numerous national campaigns and his client list includes many Oklahomans, including U.S. Sen. James Lankford, former Gov. Mary Fallin and former U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe. He is a frequent Fox New Contributor. In 2022, he and Lake co-authored, “A Question of Respect: Bringing Us Together in a Deeply Divided Nation,” addressing the lack of civility in the public arena.
Goeas, who graduated from Cameron University with a bachelor of arts degree in communication, plans to develop a Civility Institute at his alma mater. He also is slated to be inducted into the American Association of Political Consultants Hall of Fame this week.
Organizers say the 23rd annual barbecue will recognize Grassroots Volunteers, with each to receive a copy of Goeas’ newest book (Goeas will autograph copies of his book after his speech). Those planning to attend the OKGOP State Convention will be able to apply for a voucher for that event to cover registration and hotel fee, up to $250. There also will be a live and silent auction.
Individual tickets are $40. Table sponsorships are available for $300, which includes eight seats. To order tickets or for more information, email jonathangleaves@gmail.com or call (580) 695-1255. Tickets will be available at the door, but reservations are recommended.