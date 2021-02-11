A wicked cold snap kicked in Wednesday morning, jolting Southwest Oklahomans with freezing temperatures and treacherous driving.
You may not see it but a small slick of invisible ice less than 1/10 of an inch thick made roadways and sidewalks treacherous for travel by tire or foot.
Sheets of this almost unseeable coating of local roadways coupled with temperatures remaining in the low 20s Wednesday morning made for a treacherous drive on Lawton streets during the morning and into early afternoon.
Sanding trucks
City of Lawton officials said they had deployed seven sand/salt trucks to cope with the weather. Under the city’s weather operations plan, bridges, overpasses, hills and intersections are the primary focus due to increased hazard at these locations, meaning the potential for drivers to completely lose their ability to stop, city officials said in a press release.
Once falling moisture tapers off and the sand/salt mixture begins to be effective at those locations, trucks expand their operations to include sanding major thoroughfares, city officials said in the early afternoon. The prospect of evening precipitation picking back up makes for treacherous travel prospects for today.
Emergency operations were put into effect Wednesday and City of Lawton road crews will remain active for 12-hour shifts as long as conditions warrant.
City officials also explained their system for applying the sand/salt mixture to arterials and major collectors. They said because temperatures still were below freezing Wednesday, coupled with continued precipitation and displacement of materials by vehicles, some locations may have needed to be treated again.
Additionally, the timing and intensity of weather impacts roadways in different ways, and dictates the city’s response, officials with the streets division said.
The sand mixture typically is not spread before a storm (and is reapplied during on-going events) because sand provides traction only when it is on top of the ice layer. The rock salt added to the sand to melt has decreasing effectiveness with temperatures at or around 20 degrees, city officials said.
The Comanche County Emergency Management office warned those who had to get out to drive safely in the morning due to black ice which caused the roads to be deceptively slick. That includes leaving early, driving slow, and, if you don’t have to get out, stay home if possible.
Lawton police reported that the road from Interstate 44 to westbound Cache Road was shut down for at least two hours after a tractor trailer rig slid into a guardrail around 11 a.m. and wrecked, blocking both eastbound lanes on Cache Road. Traffic was diverted to Rogers Lane until the roadway was reopened shortly after 2 p.m.
There were several other non-injury wrecks reported throughout the city Wednesday morning.
Lawton Police Information Officer Andrew Grubbs reminded the community that, while driving, watch your speed because the roads are icy and slick. There were multiple reports of accidents and vehicles that were stuck due to sliding on the ice.
Grubbs advised drivers: watch your speed, allow time for breaking, take turns slowly and always use your signal and, if you can stay home, do it.
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) also posted notices to drivers to take it slow if driving but to stay at home if at all possible. As of Wednesday afternoon, ODOT reported most road conditions in Southwest Oklahoma were in “severe” condition.
Tips for surviving cold weather
The City of Lawton warned the community to keep warm and remember some tips to make it through the cold weather as it continues for the next several days:
•Keep cabinet doors under sinks open.
•Cover outdoor water spigots.
•Turn off sprinkler systems.
•Disconnect water hoses.
•Keep garage doors closed if there are water supply lines in the garage.
•Bring in outside pets.
Water meter safety measures include:
•Let your faucet drip with cold water.
•Place a thick fabric or carpet patch over your water meter.
•Do not put anything inside the water meter.
•Do not use any heating devices to unthaw a water meter.
A person trying to warm up water pipes with a propane heater caused a fire at 2208 NW Lindy shortly before 1 p.m., according to Lawton Fire investigators. Extensive damage was reported inside the home.
School decisions
Snow days of old are becoming a rarity these days as many school districts use technology to keep classes in session.
Lawton Public Schools has taken that route. The district announced early Wednesday afternoon it was calling for a second virtual day, meaning all students will attend classes virtually today.
The district made the decision for classes on Wednesday, citing inclement weather conditions. District administrators made the same decision for today because of a combination of hazardous road conditions and frigid temperatures. As with Wednesday, teachers are available remotely and students are directed to complete their class assignments on their learning platforms.
Many area schools are following suit with LPS, either canceling classes or directing students to virtual learning.
Schools closing their campuses include Altus, Big Pasture, Bishop, Central High, Chattanooga, Frederick, Grandfield, Sterling, Temple and Tipton. Other districts announcing virtual days include Boone-Apache, Cement, Cyril, Fletcher, Flower Mound, Geronimo, Indiahoma and Snyder. All Hobart schools are scheduled to be in session at regular times today.
Great Plains Technology Center also announced its Lawton and Frederick campuses would remain closed today due to weather conditions. Cameron University announced its Lawton and Duncan campuses would be closed today.
City of Lawton adjustments
The City of Lawton will have delayed opening for most City sites and facilities today, with most staff reporting for work at 10 a.m.
Normal City of Lawton solid waste collection routes are intended to run as normal Thursday and the landfill is expected to be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Some commercial customers may not have received trash collection Wednesday due to the weather. Those missed will be added to today’s route schedule.
Fort Sill adjusts hours
Due to potential for bad driving hazards this morning, Fort Sill is delaying its opening for work as 10 a.m. All essential personnel will return to work at normal hours.
The PX is slated to open at 9 a.m.; the Sheridan Road Express Shoppette will operate under normal hours while the North Express Shoppette will open at 10 a.m. The Commissary will open at 10 a.m.
Primary and secondary road conditions on post were at “Amber” status Wednesday afternoon All gates will operate under normal hours today.
Due to limited staffing, Family and MWR Facilities (child care, bowling gymnasiums, etc.) will reopen at 10 a.m. today. The Child Development Centers will open at 9:30 a.m. to accommodate parents who must report to work at 10 a.m.
Army Community Services appointments can still be made at sill.armymwr.com/programs/army-community-service or message through social media. (Fort Sill Army Community Service).
Fort Sill Domestic Abuse Victim Advocacy services are available 24/7/365 through their hotline number, 580-574-0871.
Written by Scott Rains, Kim McConnell and Chris Wilson
Written by Scott Rains, Kim McConnell and Chris Wilson