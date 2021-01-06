Nursing students from the University of Oklahoma’s College of Nursing and Caddo-Kiowa Technology Center earned some real-world experience assisting Southwest Oklahoma health departments with COVID vaccine distribution Monday.
Dozens of nursing students, many too busy to talk, under the watchful eye of professors and instructors assisted county health officials with everything from administering doses, to post-vaccination observations at Monday’s vaccination clinic for the 65 and older population.
Heidi Holsted, an instructor at the Caddo Kiowa Technology Center, was excited for the opportunity the experience afforded her students. She said all were volunteers, but they would also get credit for courses as well.
“My students did two clinics over Christmas break last week, and we have another for this week that they’re able to participate,” Holsted said. “This is some real-world experience for them and they’ll get some clinical hours towards their course work, but where else can they get to experience a pandemic during nursing school.”
Karen Peters, an assistant professor at OU’s College of Nursing, said the training her students received at OU helped them get involved in the community and take a leadership role within the community.
“It is a learning experience but it’s also an opportunity for them to distribute the vaccine to people, and do a lot of teaching about the vaccine,” said Peters. “It was a little confusing at first because people were trying to learn what their roles were, but these students just jumped right in and took a leadership role and are doing phenomenal. They were very organized, none of them were scared or anything. They just jumped right in and did a great job.”
Janene Atchley, District 5 Nurse for the Southwest Oklahoma Health Department, said the students were a huge help with getting 1,600 doses out to everyone.
“We’ve had them all over the place,” Atchley said. “They’ve been assisting with vaccinations, orientations and monitoring. They’re being monitored by their instructors but they were very professional and eager to work. It’s been great having them here.”