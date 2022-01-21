Region 5 of the Oklahoma State Department of Health has scheduled a COVID-19 testing session Saturday morning as Southwest Oklahoma and the state as a whole continues to deal with the surge of residents testing positive for the omicron variant.
Region 5 Regional Director Brandie Combs said the efforts reflect the reality of a highly contagious variant of COVID-19 that is increasing numbers and taxing the capacity of health care facilities as their staff members also contract the virus. Interim Commissioner of Health Keith Reed said Wednesday that while Oklahoma can expect to see its most recent surge of cases peak in coming weeks then fall dramatically, numbers will remain high until then.
Southwest Oklahoma is reflecting that trend. The region reported 4,408 new cases of COVID-19 and nine new deaths for the week of Jan. 9-15. That compares to 71,743 new cases and 132 deaths for the state as a whole, a 49 percent increase from the previous week, state health officials said.
“Southwest Oklahoma is most definitely seeing a surge not only with positive tests but specifically the omicron variant,” Combs said. The most recent Epidemiology Report shows 95 percent of positive tests that were sequenced (for genes) were the omicron variant, with 5 percent being the delta variant.
She said county health departments in Region 5 are testing 600 to 800 people a day. Because other sites are testing and residents also have the option of over-the-counter tests, it is impossible to know exactly how many total people have been tested.
Reed and others have said they expect Oklahoma to follow trends already being seen in states with early incidents of the omicron variant — meaning the surge will peak, then fall rapidly —but also are careful to say they don’t know exactly when that will occur.
“Unfortunately, this pandemic is really driven by behavior. Our ticket out of the pandemic is vaccinated communities,” Combs said. She said another unfortunate fact is that health care professions don’t know “if and when another variant will arise and the impact it may have.
“Again, we need a largely vaccinated population in order to protect our health care systems and reach an endemic status.”
Residents in Southwest Oklahoma are doing well with their vaccinations — although Combs and other health care professionals would like to see better. The same isn’t true for boosters.
In Southwest Oklahoma, 69 percent of those eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine (153,244 people) have received their first dose. Statistics show 57 percent of Southwest Oklahoma is fully vaccinated (two doses of Moderna or Pfizer, one of J&J), with 85 percent of the population age 65 and older (29,934) in that fully vaccinated group.
Booster doses are a decided contrast, Combs said, with just under 16,000 Comanche County residents receiving their booster dose. The numbers are 3,800 for Jackson County and 850 for Cotton County.
“We clearly have some work to do, as we want to see those numbers increase,” she said.
Health care professionals said fully vaccinated status is crucial for controlling the virus and protecting those who work with patients.
“Health care workers are not immune,” Combs said, explaining those who become infected cannot go to work and deal with patients. “If our medical and health care staff are not in hospitals, the hospitals can’t care for as many people. A physical bed count is meaningless unless you have the staff to care for people in beds and frankly, that’s a struggle.”