State Capitol

Friction between the executive and legislative branches of government is a key issue for leaders, even if it does lead to the State Legislature overriding a governor’s veto.

Members of the Oklahoma Legislature and Gov. Kevin Stitt faced that issue in the 2023 session, and the net result was legislators voting to override 20 of Stitt’s vetoes, Rep. Daniel Pae, R-Lawton, said Thursday while addressing members of the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce. Pae, Rep. Trey Caldwell, R-Lawton, and Rep. Toni Hasenbeck, R-Elgin, were answering questions about the issues of vetoes and bills.

