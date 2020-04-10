Seventeen Southwest Oklahoma counties received some much-needed relief Thursday with the distribution of much-needed personal protective equipment (PPE) to emergency management agencies dealing with COVID-19.
The Southwest Regional Emergency Management distribution site was established in coordination with Comanche County Emergency Management and the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management for Thursday’s distribution at the Great Plains Technology Center.
Rachael Huey, Deputy Director of Comanche County Emergency Management and acting Public Information Officer, said the items were distributed to local fire departments, law enforcement, and corrections throughout Comanche County.
The goods will reach many responders. Huey said Comanche County has 20 different volunteer fire departments and six or seven municipal police departments, along with Lawton’s fire and police departments. The picked up items were each taken back to their hometowns for further distribution among personnel, she said.
Huey said there have been two deliveries of supplies for Thursday’s distribution. One batch came from the Office of Emergency Management of Oklahoma and one that arrived Thursday, came from the Sheriff’s Association for Southwest Oklahoma Counties.
The state sent two different kinds of masks, the surgical kind and the “very hard to come by” N95 model, along with gloves, face shields, gowns and hand sanitizer, Huey said.
“Everybody’s getting covered, that’s great,” she said. “It’s not a ton of stuff but it’s enough for everyone to get by for now. It really makes a difference.”
More shipments will follow from at least the state, Huey said. Usage numbers are being monitored by the state and are then to be sent to Federal Emergency Management Agency for further relief shipments. She wasn’t sure how often, but was assured they would be sent often.
“I can’t say every day,” Huey said. “I wish, that would be great.”