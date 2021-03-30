Oklahoma’s new, official 2021 state map is available to travelers and features several Southwest Oklahoma destinations.
The bi-fold map highlights the best road trip destinations across the state.
This year’s theme of “Road Trips” encourages drivers to cast a reel at Lake Lawtonka or other fishing holes on the new six-loop Oklahoma Fishing Trail, explore Native American Culture destinations from Lawton to Ponca City and Tahlequa or get your motor running and head on down the highway to follow the Wichita Mountains Scenic Byway.
For firsts, celebrate the opening of the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City, featured on the cover along with the new Scissortail Park in Oklahoma City, view the new renovations at the state Capitol or plan a visit to Greenwood Rising, a state-of-the-art history center honoring the legacy of Tulsa’s famed Greenwood District — also known as Black Wall Street — before and after the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921.
Maps are free of charge and available at all ODOT district offices, can be requested by visiting TravelOK.com/Brochures and for pick up April 1 at any of the Tourism Welcome Centers statewide or by calling 1-800-652-6552.
The map also is available for viewing on the ODOT website www.odot.org under Projects & Progress>Maps.