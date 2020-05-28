Counties in southwestern and western Oklahoma are among 35 counties that will no longer have “brick and mortar” offices under a Service-First model announced by the Oklahoma Department of Human Services as a cost-cutting measure for the coming fiscal year.
Offices will be closed in Caddo, Kiowa, Tillman, Beckham, Greer, Harmon, Jefferson and Washita counties under a plan that also will reassign some staff members to new duty stations or to telework.
DHS Director Justin Brown said the model is in response to reduced revenue projections Oklahoma is expected to face in Fiscal Year 2021, which resulted in a 4 percent cut in agency appropriations. In a statement, Brown said the Service-First model prioritizes the agency’s customers and workforce over physical structures. There would be no full-time employee furloughs or reductions.
The plan specifies that two-thirds of DHS employees will continue to be assigned to a duty station in their current county. Some employees will be able to telework, while the agency will be able to track individual employee productivity. Office space still will be available to teleworking staff to use, as needed, using collaboration and hoteling models, under the plan. All DHS employees will have a state-issued cell phone and will be required to carry business cards that list contact information where they can be reached directly by customers and the community at large.
Brown said DHS staff will be available statewide for face-to-face interactions by appointment, and the change will make service available in communities that have not historically had a brick-and-mortar presence. Brown said the agency learned during the recent COVID-19 shutdown that its online portal, https://www.okdhslive.org/, was adequate to serve as an entry point for customers.
Other counties to be affected by closures include Adair, Blaine, Cherokee, Choctaw, Coal, Craig, Custer, Delaware, Garvin, Harper, Haskell, Hughes, Johnston, Kingfisher, Latimer, Logan, Major, Marshall, Mayes, McClain, Murray, Noble, Nowata, Okemah, Osage, Pawnee and Seminole.