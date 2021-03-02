OKLAHOMA CITY — Southwest Oklahoma could begin receiving the newly approved Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine as early as this week, state health officials said Monday.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use Saturday, making it the third vaccine available in the United States and the first that only takes one dose to protect against the coronavirus.
Following the vaccine’s approval, the company announced that it was shipping all of its nearly 4 million doses of the vaccine on Sunday night, with Oklahoma receiving 31,500 doses.
“Part of (the J&J vaccine) will go to hospitals all across the state, and that includes all of our rural hospitals with the initial rollout,” said Keith Reed, Oklahoma State Department of Health Deputy Commissioner.
The J&J vaccine requires only one dose and does not require ultra-cold storage, Reed said. The new vaccine would be ideal for more vulnerable populations. It is as good a choice and works just as well as the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
“While this vaccine is a great opportunity for all Oklahomans, it also creates a lot of new opportunities for us in terms of vaccine storage and distribution,” said Reed. “A one-shot vaccine is useful to reach populations in more remote rural areas and reach people in circumstances that make returning for a second dose difficult due to lack of transportation or access due to health conditions that might limit travel.”
In addition to the projected Johnson & Johnson shipments, Reed said Oklahoma is expecting another increase in vaccine supply for next week and slight increases over the following weeks.
“We’re probably going to get around 145,000 doses next week, 156,900 the next week and 161,500 the week after that,” Reed said.
The two-dose Pfizer and Moderna shots were found to be about 95 percent effective against symptomatic COVID-19 while the J&J vaccine was 85 percent protective against the most severe COVID-19 and 66 percent effective in moderate cases.
“When we talk about comparing this vaccine to Pfizer or Moderna, for example, you really can’t compare them head-to-head,” Reed said. “Those studies were done earlier at the height of this pandemic. We have a lot of confidence in our vaccine.”
Reed recommended that people not wait for the new J&J vaccine, rather he encouraged people to take whatever is available.
“I would really strongly discourage people from bypassing an opportunity to get vaccinated with Moderna or Pfizer or vice versa,” Reed said. “The best vaccine you can get is the one that’s available to you right now. That’s what we want — people to get vaccinated. All three of these vaccines offer great protection against COVID-19. These are the keys for us get this pandemic behind us and move forward.”
As of Feb. 26, over 1 million doses have been administered in Oklahoma, Reed said in press release.