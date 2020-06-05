Lawton’s Southwestern Medical Center physicians, leaders and clinicians recently celebrated receiving the 2019 Center of Distinction award, which was given to the Center for Wound Healing and Hyperbarics at Southwestern by Healogics, a national provider of advanced wound care services.
The Center for Wound Healing achieved outstanding clinical outcomes for twelve consecutive months, including patient satisfaction higher than 92 percent, and a minimum wound healing rate of at least 92 percent within 28 median days to heal. There were 601 centers eligible for the Center of Distinction award and 367 achieved the honor.
The director of the Center for Wound Healing and Hyperbarics, Mark Goggles-Keka, applauded his staff, and credits their work toward earning this award while providing the same care as Comanche County Memorial Hospital.
“The Center for Wound Healing has been part of our community for the last 15 years,” he said. “Our staff has done a great job of keeping up with clinical excellence and I’m very proud of the hard work that our staff is doing.”
The Center for Wound Healing at Southwestern is a member of the Healogics network of over 600 Wound Care Centers and provides access to benchmarking data and proven experience treating approximately 2.5 million chronic wounds.
The Center offers highly specialized wound care to patients suffering from diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections and other chronic wounds which have not healed in a reasonable amount of time.
Treatments include negative pressure wound therapy, total contact casting, bio-engineered tissues, biosynthetic dressings and growth factor therapies. The center also offers hyperbaric oxygen therapy, which works by surrounding the patient with 100 percent oxygen to help progress the healing of the wound.