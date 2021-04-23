Hilliary Media Group, which owns the Southwest Ledger and Elgin Chronicle, filed a civil lawsuit in district court on Wednesday against the City of Lawton and Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk.
The suit alleges that the City and Burk have violated the state’s Open Meeting Act.
Officials from the Ledger declined to comment Thursday evening on the lawsuit. Editor Carl Lewis said he would make a statement today.
The Ledger, in an editorial dated April 15, accused Burk of violating the Open Meeting Act by holding a meeting with no public notice and moving a meeting to another location without providing adequate public notice.
The printed version of the Ledger refers to the meeting as being the Lawton Economic Development Authority. Burk is not the chairman of the Lawton Economic Development Authority, nor does he serve on the board.
The online version of the editorial refers to the meeting as being the Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority, of which Burk is chairman.
The editorial also said the City of Lawton had not responded by April 15 to requests for phone records from Burk. The lawsuit says the Ledger requested “cellphone call logs, text messages, emails and other electronic communication sent or recorded by Burk between Jan. 1, 2021, and March 31, 2021,” and containing the words “chamber” or “hotel.”
The City of Lawton is aware of the suit and will respond at the appropriate time and place. No further comment will be given at this time,” according to a statement from the City of Lawton.
The case has been assigned to District Judge Gerald Neuwirth.