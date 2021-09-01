An underserved area of southwest Lawton will be getting a new fast food restaurant.
Jason Wells, managing broker/owner of Insight Commercial Real Estate Brokerage, said Monday that Insight had closed a sale on acreage at the southeast corner of Southwest/Northwest 38th Street and West Lee Boulevard intersection. The site is directly south of the Walmart Neighborhood Market grocery store, sitting on the “hard corner” of the intersection, along Southwest 38th Street and West Lee Boulevard. Wells said the location was purchased by Taco Bell, as the site for a new location. It would supplement three sites already in Lawton.
“They are not closing a site,” Wells said, adding he has received numerous calls about that. “They feel there is a need and this area is underserved.”
The 16.77-acre tract is platted into three lots of 5.59 acres each. It has been the site of earthwork for some time, and the City of Lawton also has been involved in a sewer main replacement project northwest of the area.
Wells said he is not certain of the exact time frame of construction, but said he anticipated it would key into plans Insight has for the tract. Insight will build an access road along the tract, running parallel with eastbound West Lee Boulevard and to include a curb cut onto West Lee Boulevard.
Wells said the project will allow westbound traffic to turn into the tract from West Lee Boulevard, much as westbound traffic now can turn into the Neighborhood Market to the north. The new access road will be directly across from the Neighborhood Market one to the north, and Well said it will aid future development of remaining property on the south side of the road.
“It now makes the project more feasible and appealing for future development now, putting in a Taco Bell,” he said, of the retail and road development work.
Wells said he plans to complete the road within the next 60 days.
“Then, you’ll start seeing activity. It might be simultaneous,” he said, of plans by the Taco Bell developer to build that complex.