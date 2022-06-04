ANADARKO — Monday marks a big day at the Southern Plains Indian Museum as a “welcome back” celebration is slated to take place. The event is a sort of return to a pre-pandemic setting of operations for the museum.
The museum will host the celebration, beginning at 11 a.m. at the museum grounds, 801 E. Central Blvd. in Anadarko.
Guest speakers include Bruce Caesar, Linda Poolaw, Sharon Ahtone Harjo, and Gene “Iron Man” Smith leading the program, said Bambi Allen, museum director.
A special appearance is slated by Mike Bone, two Oklahoma City-based brothers who first achieved fame rapping and dancing on “America’s Got Talent.” The brothers, Li’l Mike and Funny Bone have been feature actors on the popular television series, “Reservation Dogs” and are also motivational speakers.
“The event will feature dance demonstrations, artist talks, and language presentations,” Allen said.
There will be gourd dance and social dance demonstrations. Echohawk Pete Neconie will serve as master of ceremonies; Robert Tehauno is the head gourd dance singer and the O-Ho-Mah Lodge Singers will serve as guest drum and singers for social dancing.
“All dancers, singers, and tribal princesses are welcome to participate,” Allen said.
The event is free and open to the public. Drawings will be held for door prizes throughout the event and a reception will follow.
The museum is administered by the United States Department of the Interior, Indian Arts and Crafts Board, in conjunction with the Southern Plains Community Arts. Association