The Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Lawton Alumnae chapter, will host the Virtual 2021 National Pan Hellenic Council of Lawton/Fort Sill, Oklahoma Black Heritage Celebration from 6-9 p.m. Saturday.
The local National Pan Hellenic Council of Lawton-Fort Sill sponsors a Black Heritage Banquet in rotation with other NPHC chapters; this will be the fifth local event.
The keynote speaker is 24th Past National President Soror Cynthia Butler-McIntyre. The theme is “2021- The Black Family: Representation, Identity, and Diversity.”
This will be the 28th annual event and it serves as the culmination of Black History Month 2021 activities in the community. It is celebrated in conjunction with city officials, Fort Sill representatives, local ministers’ organization, NAACP and Lawton Public Schools.
“The hosting of this event in the past has allowed our organization to raise the required funds to provide scholarships and fulfill needs of the Lawton/Fort Sill Community. This 2021 virtual event will be provided free of charge to the community; we are however, accepting donations,” Gay McGahee, fundraising committee chairperson, said.
The virtual event will include poetry from Dr. Tonia Lee, music from Bonita Gipson, and will be DJ’d by Ronnie Mathis.
“The Lawton Alumnae Chapter has been making a difference in Lawton for decades, often, collaborating with local charitable organizations to enhance the lives of Lawtonians, economically, socially, physically and educationally. Donations will help our continued efforts to create a stronger community for everyone,” McGahee said.
To donate locally to the fundraiser, supporters can dine at Texas Roadhouse from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, during which 10 percent of the proceeds will be donated to support the sorority when diners mention the fundraiser.
Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. is a not-for-profit organization whose purpose is to aid and support through established programs in the community and throughout the world.
For more information, contact McGahee at vgayfm@sbcglobal.net.