A 19-year-old man is in jail accused of shooting a co-worker outside a north Lawton Sonic restaurant Wednesday morning.

Lamar Jamal Howard Miller, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor charges of obstructing police and failure to carry insurance, records indicate. The assault charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.