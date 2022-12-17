A 30-year-old man awaits sentencing after admitting he beat up his father, broke his nose and threatened to kill him.

Anthony Aaron Meece pleaded guilty before Comanche County District Judge Scott D. Meaders on Friday to a count of aggravated assault and battery, records indicate. Following a pre-sentence investigation, he returns to court at 4 p.m. Feb. 23, 2023, for sentencing.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.