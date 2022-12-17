A 30-year-old man awaits sentencing after admitting he beat up his father, broke his nose and threatened to kill him.
Anthony Aaron Meece pleaded guilty before Comanche County District Judge Scott D. Meaders on Friday to a count of aggravated assault and battery, records indicate. Following a pre-sentence investigation, he returns to court at 4 p.m. Feb. 23, 2023, for sentencing.
The crime is punishable by up to five years in prison.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant on March 9 for Meece. He stayed on the run until being taken into custody April 4, records indicate.
Meece is accused of assaulting his father on March 2. The elder man was left with a nose fracture and fracture under his right eye, according to the warrant affidavit.
The father said his son got upset with him after being confronted about damaged property inside the house, the affidavit states. When he went to sit down and relax, he said, that’s when Meece attacked him and punched him several times.
With his plea, Meece admitted to choking his father with both hands and put him in a headlock during the fight. His father told police, Meece said, “he didn’t deserve to live” and that he “was going to kill him,” according to the affidavit.
Meece has a prior February 2014 conviction in Caddo County for distribution of controlled substance, records indicate.
Meece remains in the Comanche County Detention Center with a $40,000 bond, records indicate.
