CEMENT — A son accusing his mother of spraying him in the face with Air Wick is in jail after he was accused of trying to break into her house and of throwing a rock through her car window.
Avery Thomas Youngblood, 26, of Cement, made his initial appearance Wednesday in Caddo County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of first-degree burglary and a misdemeanor charge of malicious injury to property under $1,000, records indicate. The felony is punishable with between 7 to 20 years in prison.
Caddo County Sheriff’s Deputy Chason Hurt said he was called around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to a disturbance between a mother and son at a home in Cement. He first went to Youngblood’s home but got no response to his knock.
The deputy then went to the mother’s home and noticed a black Chevrolet Cruze with a rock thrown through its back window parked in the front yard. The mother said it was her car.
She said she’d gone to Youngblood’s apartment to give him his medicine. Shortly after she got home, she said he stormed through the door and accused her of spraying an Air Wick in his face, according to the probable cause affidavit. She said she didn’t but the accusations kept coming her way.
The mother escorted her son toward the front door but, she said, he refused to leave until she threatened to call police. He left and when she shut the door, she said he tried to kick it in, the affidavit states. Then she called the police.
A few minutes later, she said he was yelling and screaming in the street. She then heard a “big crash out front” but didn’t investigate it, according to the affidavit. She learned of the damage when law enforcement informed her.
The mother went with another deputy to Youngblood’s apartment and used her key to open the door. He was inside sitting on a couch. According to the affidavit, he at first denied throwing the rock through the windshield but later confessed he had “because he thought his mom had sprayed Air Wick on him and all over his food.”
Youngblood, who is held on $100,000 bond, returns to court at 9 a.m. Aug. 26 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.