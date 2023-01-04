ANADARKO — A Caddo County man is being held without bond after he admitted to shooting his mother in the stomach on New Year’s Eve.

Malackhi T. Wolfe, 21, of Anadarko, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Caddo County District Court where he received felony charges of assault and battery with a deadly weapon and committing a felony with a firearm with a defaced identification number, records indicate. The assault charge is punishable by up to life in prison.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

