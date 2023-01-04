ANADARKO — A Caddo County man is being held without bond after he admitted to shooting his mother in the stomach on New Year’s Eve.
Malackhi T. Wolfe, 21, of Anadarko, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Caddo County District Court where he received felony charges of assault and battery with a deadly weapon and committing a felony with a firearm with a defaced identification number, records indicate. The assault charge is punishable by up to life in prison.
Wolfe was arrested Saturday after confessing to the crime, according to investigators.
Anadarko police were called shortly after 11:30 p.m. Saturday to 101 W. Louisiana on the report of someone being shot in the stomach by her son.
Officer Alfredo Moreno stated the woman was found outside the fence line and “was actively bleeding from the torso area,” the probable cause affidavit states. She received first aid at the scene before later being taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital.
A witness told Moreno she’d been in the shed when the injured woman asked to use the phone after claiming Wolfe shot her, the affidavit states.
Wolfe and three other people at the home were interviewed by police. One of the people had a glass pipe used to smoke methamphetamine in their possession, according to Moreno.
“Malackhi confessed” to shooting his mother, the affidavit states. He didn’t elaborate as to why he shot her, according to Moreno.
Held without bond, Wolfe returns to court at 9 a.m. March 23 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.