Cache resident Pat Newhouse, 84, who meets all the requirements for Phase 2 of the state’s vaccine plan, has been trying for more than two weeks to get an appointment for her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine using the 211 helpline with no luck.
Newhouse said she has called the helpline at different hours, sometimes late at night and once about three minutes after 8 a.m. only to learn all the appointments were already booked. She’s then told to keep calling back because sometimes people cancel.
“I’m not going to stop trying,” Newhouse said. “This vaccine is so important to me because it will help me and others get back to work and get out of our houses. It will eventually let us get back to normal.”
The 84-year-old said until the pandemic she worked full time for a local auction house. Due to her age and health however, she’s been unable to work but looks forward to getting back into estate sales.
“I’ve worked all my life and really enjoy what I do,” Newhouse said. “I miss my work and being around people. I know this vaccine won’t let me do that right away, but it’s a step closer.”
While Newhouse’s issue is partially due to a lack of technology, others are experiencing problems with the portal itself. For some the process is unfamiliar or complicated. In response, the Oklahoma State Department of Health updated its website with an in-depth video that walks users through the process of registering and scheduling an appointment for first and second doses. The 35-minute video is narrated by Buffy Heater, assistant deputy commissioner of Personal Health Services at Oklahoma State Department of Health, and offers explanations of each step.
Another update to the application portal is the ability to select either first dose or second dose.
The update and the second doses were discussed Friday by Oklahoma’s Interim Health Commissioner Dr. Lance Frye.
Frye said people who received their first does should follow the instructions on the card they were given for second or booster shots. If they didn’t receive a card, or if they would rather use the portal, he said it is now open to booster registration. Users will need to follow this instructions and select the second shot option within the portal. However, he cautioned against selecting booster shot clinics for initial doses when looking for a clinic.
“These booster clinics are clearly marked as booster second dose only clinics and are planned for the specific purposes of meeting the second dose needs in a particular area,” said Frye. “Please do not try to schedule a first-dose appointment in one of these slots. They are set out such to meet the second dose requirements that are anticipated based off of recent history of vaccinations.”
Frye also talked about spacing between doses. He said he understood there were problems with scheduling and some may fall outside the recommended time frame of 21 to 28 days, depending on which vaccine was administered.
“The timetable can be flexible so please do not panic if you can’t get your second dose exactly on day 21 or day 28,” Frye said. “We’re partnering with other providers across the state to ensure the vaccine reaches as many Oklahomans as possible within our current phase.”
Frye said for those having trouble scheduling an appointment, there will be additional opportunities to do so on the portal as the state expands pandemic providers, however he was unable to give a specific timeline as to when Oklahomans could expect more clinics to open.
For those who lack the technology necessary to navigate the portal and fall into one of the eligible priority groups, he encouraged them to call 211 to reach the Public Health Support Team. He said the team can assist in collecting name and contact information that will then be shared with the local public health jurisdiction. He warned that 211 is not able to give an appointment, but only a means to get contact info to the local health jurisdiction, who will then reach out as appointments are available.