As more and more people are recovering from COVID-19, physicians are talking about what they’re calling “long-hauler symptoms” — those lasting 28 days or more or even months after recovering from the virus, that people are still experiencing.
“It’s unclear how common long-haul syndrome is after a person has COVID-19. It certainly seems to be no less than 10 percent,” said Dr. Dale Bratzler, OU Health Enterprise Chief Quality Officer, in a press conference Thursday. “It’s going to be common. Lots of primary care physicians are going to be seeing these patients.”
While symptoms vary, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most long-term COVID-19 symptoms include shortness of breath, in which patients struggle with everyday activities. In some cases, pulmonary issues cause these symptoms. However, some patients suffer from deconditioning, a physical or physiological decline in function. Deconditioning can happen after any injury or illness that results in a period of inactivity. With COVID-19 patients, living a sedentary lifestyle during the illness can lead to functional losses.
Estimating those affected with long-haul syndrome is complicated, said Bratzler. Long haul symptoms have been reported in people who think they had COVID-19 but were never tested or got a test that came back negative. For those reasons, most estimates only include those who had a positive test.
“If you just look at people who’ve had a positive test and not even think about all the people out there who had COVID but didn’t’ get a test, that would mean we’d see 2 million cases of the syndrome in the United States and some 68,000 Oklahomans would likely have long-haul symptoms.” Bratzler said. “So lots of primary care physicians are going to be seeing these patients. And again, those numbers are based only on people who had a positive test.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has officially named the syndrome as post-acute sequelae of COVID-19. Unofficially, you will often see it called long COVID-19 or long-term COVID-19. People living with these symptoms are sometimes referred to as COVID-19 long-haulers.
The term “long-haulers” may be misleading due to its association with long-term, life-altering symptoms. Bratzler said research hasn’t shown just how long these symptoms can last. At least 2 percent of patients in a study had symptoms lasting more than 12 weeks. More studies are needed to determine the longevity, health care experts say.
Data from a study of more than 4,000 COVID-19 patients show post-COVID-19 syndrome can happen to anyone infected by the coronavirus regardless of the initial severity. But according to Bratzler, the more severe the symptoms while infected with COVID-19, the more likely someone is to have long haul syndrome. Age is not a factor with the syndrome, he said, adding many of these patients are young, healthy people.
According to the Journal of the American Medical Association, medical experts estimate about 10 percent of COVID-19 patients experienced prolonged symptoms. However, the journal also said long haulers syndrome isn’t a new phenomenon — Lyme disease also can cause lasting symptoms long after the initial infection.
These patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the sense they have tested negative and can’t spread the virus to others. However, they still have symptoms that are either continuous or arise weeks or months after initially recovering, health care experts said.