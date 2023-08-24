Some Lawton prairie dogs will be moved to a country home in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge, while the remaining colony will be thinned out then confined to a small area of Elmer Thomas Park.

City Council members made the decisions Tuesday, approving the wildlife relocation idea without comment. They did discuss plans to establish a prairie dog town for a smaller colony as part of overall upgrades planned for Elmer Thomas Park. That “town” was one of the ideas outlined in conceptual designs crafted by Halff Associates, hired by the council to develop master plans for multiple recreational sites and activities, including Elmer Thomas Park.

