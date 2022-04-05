The City of Lawton’s water services division still is making adjustments as it transitions to a new billing system, but won’t be charging late fees for some customers, officials said Monday.
The city’s water services division — the water department — began transitioning to the new digital billing system in mid-March, a transition that will change the bills given to city utility customers. It also means people who are signed up for auto bank draft will have to re-register for that service.
Finance Director Joe Don Dunham said last week there have been “unexpected challenges” associated with the conversion, but also said problems with software conversion are not unusual. Among other things, some payments made when the division’s data was frozen (March 14-18, the week of the conversion) had not loaded into the new system as quickly or as efficiently as expected. There also have been problems with printing and mailing physical bills.
Over the weekend, city officials said the division is working to catch up on utility billing cycles, which will change for all customers as the division transitions from 20 billing cycles to 10. Officials said the billing cycles were delayed by the software conversion, but the division expects to be caught up within the next week.
Monday, officials said utility customers will not be charged late fees or see other repercussions charged to accounts that may have been affected by the software conversion. Customers who are billed this week will be given approximately the same amount of time to pay their utility bill before it is considered late, city officials said.
The City of Lawton has set up a portal for city utility customers to register, available through the link https://selfservice.lawtonok.gov/css. There also is a help line established at 1-888-635-3596 for customers who are having problems, available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Dunham has warned there may be significant waiting times because of the volume of customers calling for help.
Registration is available for those who want to access their accounts or sign up for things such as text notifications. Registration is mandatory for those with auto bank draft; those customers will have to re-register to continue the service. Dunham said that should be done as soon as possible, but definitely at least 10 days prior to their bill due date.