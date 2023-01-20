An unidentified number of City of Lawton utility accounts have been billed earlier than they were supposed to be.
City finance officials said they were notified Thursday that some utility accounts set up for auto-draft payments were drafted prior to the anticipated and published draft date. The problem occurred with bills that were printed and mailed out, with dates ranging from Jan. 19 to Feb. 10.
“The City of Lawton’s Utility Services, Finance and Information Technology departments are working with OSG, the third-party vendor for this service, to determine how this happened,” said Finance Director Joe Don Dunham.
Dunham said as soon as OSG identifies the cause, officials will develop a plan to ensure it does not happen again.
“The City of Lawton apologizes for this inconvenience,” Dunham said in a statement. “We value you as a citizen and a customer and appreciate your understanding and patience as we work to resolve this issue.”
Information will be posted on the City of Lawton website, www.lawtonok.gov, or Facebook: City of Lawton, as it becomes available.