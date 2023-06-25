With the bleachers of Rinehart Fitness Center on Fort Sill filled with family and friends awaiting the arrival of their loved ones from an overseas tour there was a palpable joy welling Saturday morning.
Signs welcoming back their beloved a range of messages were ready to be read by the returning soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 14th Field Artillery unit.
“Dad, so glad you’re home. Mom quit 9 months ago!!” read one.
Another offered a message of just how long the time frame gone means:
“9 weeks when you left. 9 months when you came home! Here I am! I missed you Daddy ~ Love Jasmine.”
Of the many ceremonies that take place on the Army post, the return from overseas uncasing of the unit colors ceremony hits best, said Keith Pannell, Deputy Director of Fort Sill and Fires Center of Excellence Public Affairs Office.
“This is one of the coolest ceremonies,” he said, “because it’s so happy.”
Following in formation behind unit commander Lt. Col. Emiliano Tellado, the men and women carried the military discipline that kept them going while visiting five countries and two continents during their tour with the European Command. Among their duties, one of the most important was their role in offering specialized advisory training with the Ukrainian soldiers currently at war with Russia, according to Col. Steven Walker.
It’s the role of the families supporting their soldiers that complements their significant others’ service, Walker said.
“Our country is surely great because of soldiers and families like you,” he said.
Tellado helped unfurl the unit’s flag to officially mark soldiers’ return home. Once on full display, the soldiers were dismissed. The rush of families and camouflage-clad soldiers greeting each other in the flesh for the first time in ¾-year converged in hugs and kisses.
The unit’s commander offered praise for his men and women under his command. Tellado said their great preparation led to great results.
“They’ve done this through having readiness built up,” he said. “They did a phenomenal, phenomenal job.”
“They made a significant impact in the European theater,” he concluded before rushing into the arms of his family.
After being away, Sgt. Hunter Bordon erupted into a smile as he greeted his wife, Melissa, and two sons: Hayes, 5, and Rhett, 2. After his eldest leapt into his arms for a hug, and the youngest remained in his mother’s arms , an aura of joy illuminated from their family unit.
Melissa said “it was hard” being separated from her partner and handling the homefront. But it’s a role she signed up for, just as her husband had signed up to serve his country. There’s no unit like the family unit, however, according to Bordon.
“It’s great to be back with them,” he said.
It’s a sentiment Corporal Matthew Robey shared as he held his 11-month-old daughter, Jasmine and looked into his wife, Kelly’s smiling face. He’d seen the sign from the stands referenced earlier in this story.
“It feels amazing,” he said. “It’s good to be home.”
Robey understood how difficult his wife’s role was in keeping things together while assisting their young daughter’s development alone. He said he’s ready to do his part. She’s his lifetime “battle buddy” even when duty calls.
“I did not want to leave at all,” he said.
With the unit’s return, many family unit’s will be able to regroup and continue their mutual missions of service to country and family.