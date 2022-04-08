After a nine-month rotation to the Republic of Korea, soldiers from the 3rd Battalion, 13th Field Artillery Brigade returned home to Fort Sill on Thursday.
The atmosphere inside the Rinehart Fitness Center was electric as the crowd of friends, family and loved ones waited impatiently for their soldiers’ return. The flight was running behind, but few in the fitness center were aware of this. All they knew was the homecoming ceremony was scheduled to start at 11 a.m., and it was 11 a.m.
The soldiers had been integrated with the 210th Field Artillery Brigade performing battery operations including multiple live fire exercises, according to Command Sgt. Maj. John Black, of the 75th Field Artillery Brigade.
“Everyone that’s coming back today is looking forward to this right here,” Black said. “Any soldier that rotates or deploys, whether it is combat or operational deployment, it’s the time spent away from your family that is the biggest challenge.”
As the announcer finally called for the crowd to be seated, the frenzied conversation died away as everyone waited with bated breath for the brigade’s arrival. When it did arrive, soldiers marching in unison into the fitness center, the sound came roaring back as deafening as a jet engine.
“That physical presence of the family is the thing I would say everyone misses the most on deployment,” Black said.
During a short ceremony upon their arrival, the soldiers uncased their colors, which symbolized their return to Fort Sill, according to Black.
“I know that I am the only thing standing between these people and their heroes right now,” Black said as he took the microphone, “so I’ll keep this brief. How about a round of applause for these soldiers.”
Again, the crowd erupted in noise. As Black said a few words about what an honor it was to have the soldiers back on post, the excitement in the crowd could be felt, teeming just below the surface, ready to break free. And then, like that, Black dismissed the soldiers and the crowd poured onto the floor.
The voice of Dan Fewkes boomed above the crowd as he shouted, “that’s my boy,” to his son, Pfc. Raymond Fewkes. The two came together in a hug nine months in the making.
Not far away, Sgt. Jorge Montalvo lifted his daughter, Chloe, into the air. Chloe didn’t know her father was coming home. She thought she was at the event for a poster contest.
Just beyond this family reunion, Cheryl Franklin rushed to her husband, Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond Franklin, the two coming together in a long kiss, oblivious to the people around them.
“It feels great to be back,” Raymond said. “This was my last one. I am retiring in October after 30 years.”
“We’re moving to Evansville, Indiana,” Cheryl said, “and then our oldest son in planning to join. So hopefully by May or August, he’ll be the next family member on a mission with the military.”
The soldiers returned to the command of the 75th Field Artillery Brigade, and will be on Fort Sill for the foreseeable future.