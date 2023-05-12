Inside the camel-colored Army Humvee snaking its way into position on the Live Fire Convoy Range on Fort Sill’s east range Thursday morning, early rainfall ceases on the outside.

On the inside, it’s soon supplanted by a torrent of brass copper jackets to 7.62-mm bullets raining torrents at pop up and stationary targets down range. Barometric pressure keeps the explosion of each rat-a-tat burst of fire close inside; the scent of gunpowder permeates everything.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

