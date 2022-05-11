An Army sergeant is considered a hero after saving the life of a 1-year-old boy last Friday.
Staff Sgt. Curran Pendley is credited with saving the child after his neighbor on post, Sgt. Thomas Crawford, “frantically knocked” on his door in search of help for his son, Noah, said Marie Pihulic, Fort Sill public affairs officer. The child had turned blue in the face and wasn’t responding.
New on post, Crawford told his spouse to call 911 while he carried Noah next door for help. The family was in the process of moving in and hadn’t met their neighbors yet.
Pendley was introduced to Crawford with the plea for help and “immediately performed life-saving skills,” Pihulic said. He was able to resuscitate Noah before paramedics arrived.
Pendley, who is assigned to the Military Working Dog Detachment on Post, takes first-aid and CPR classes as part of his annual training, according to Pihulic.
“Sgt. Crawford said his son is alive thanks to the quick actions of Pendley,” she said.