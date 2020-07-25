Sgt. 1st Class Denize Engle was sipping coffee and chatting with her mother-in-law on the phone as she drove to Fort Sill about an hour before dawn on July 16.
Up ahead she noticed a huge fire on the road in front of her, a short ways south of the Medicine Park exit on I-44.
“My immediate reaction was, ‘what’s going on?’” she recalls.
She told her mother-in-law about the fire, and her mother-in-law asked if she was okay. She said yes, and as she kept going she saw a cement mixer burning so she pulled over to the side of the road and told her mother-in-law, “I have to go.”
She couldn’t see anybody moving, but she heard a noise like a shovel being scraped on the ground. An Advanced Leader Course instructor at the Noncommissioned Officer Academy, Engle decided to run over to the cement mixer. There she saw two people removing a man from the vehicle.
“The man was very responsive so we sat him down on the side of the freeway and asked him if he was okay or if he was hurting. They checked to see if he was bleeding anywhere, but he seemed fine.
Engle ran back to her car because when she was stationed in Germany she was required to carry a first-aid kit and a warning triangle. She had noticed while the man was being pulled out of his cement mixer there were a few vehicles driving by the accident, so she placed her warning triangle on the road to advise motorists to use caution. She then got the blanket out of her first-aid kit and offered it to the driver. He said he was fine. She assured him help was on the way.
Then she heard loud popping noises coming from the cement mixer, which had gone partway over the concrete divider in the median and was hanging on it. Fearing the truck might explode, she and others stood the man up and walked him about 40 feet farther from his truck.
“He couldn’t really walk a lot because he said his neck was hurt. So every step that he makes he was like, screaming,” Engle said.
They sat him back down, ensured they were supporting his neck so it wouldn’t be injured further and continued to reassure the driver he was going to be fine.
First Lt. Caroline Negrete, the executive officer for C Battery, 1st Battalion, 19th Field Artillery, lives in Elgin and she was also driving to work for an accountability formation that day. Like Engle, she saw a ball of flames in the distance. The cars ahead of and behind her slowed down and pulled over just as she did. She saw someone helping the driver out of his cement mixer.
“At the time I was just trying to figure out what happened and how we could help him,” Negrete said. “I got out of my car, took a minute to see what was going on (and) paid attention to where the driver was.”
She saw Engle run to her car to grab traffic triangles and put those up to get some lights on so trucks behind them would stop and slow down.
“After we got the injured driver to the side of the road a couple of us went back to try and pull out flashlights to try and slow down other traffic so they wouldn’t cause any other accidents and wouldn’t drive past, because at that point the flames were getting worse,” Negrete said.
She saw the cement mixer leaking fluids, and didn’t know whether that would spread the flames, so they moved the driver.
Engle, Negrete and one other soldier were waving to traffic because people were continuing to drive too close to the accident. They blocked the way so that vehicles wouldn’t continue to do that and awaited the arrival of emergency medical personnel. Several other motorists stopped to offer assistance, Engle noted.
Negrete asked Engle if she notified her supervisor she was going to be late to PT, and Engle replied that her first sergeant was right down the road and he had seen her running to her car. So she didn’t have to worry about that.
Neither Engle nor Negrete had ever had to respond to a real-world emergency like this before.
Engle said she thinks the reason she responded to this one the way she did is that the Army put her in different scenarios that called on her leadership abilities. She was placed in positions where she was in charge of other soldiers, where she was counted on to think about others and not herself.
That’s also why she made it a point to call her mother-in-law back and let her know she was okay, so that her mother-in-law wouldn’t be worried about her. And she didn’t tell her students what had happened because it would have had no bearing on what their classroom instruction.
Engle said she didn’t want to be the focus of attention. The only reason anybody found out about what she did was because her first sergeant saw her on the scene and recognized her vehicle.
“There are people out there who actually experience this every day, and hopefully somebody is going to do the same thing that I did or that the lieutenant did without any reservation,” Engle said.
As one face of the Army multitude, Engle said her hat is always on to help others.