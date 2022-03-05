FORT Sill — The Army has released more information into the death of a trainee including the identity of the fallen soldier.
Private Estanley Cabrera, a trainee assigned to the 434th Field Artillery Brigade at Fort Sill, died after completing a training exercise on post Thursday afternoon, according to a release by the Fires Center of Excellence information office..
Following the exercise, Cabrera showed signs of distress and unit leaders, along with medical personnel, immediately started resuscitation procedures and called 911. Cabrera was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
“The tragic loss of a teammate deeply saddens the entire Fort Sill team. Our deepest condolences go out to Pvt. Cabrera’s family, friends, and fellow Soldiers,” said Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper, Commanding General of the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill.
No further information is available at this time.