Chiddimma “Chiddy” Eziokwu likes to fly under the radar. By his own admission, he’s not the kind of person to reveal in accolades or honors. His is a quiet, stoic kind of leadership. But that didn’t stop his friends and coworkers at Comanche County Memorial Hospital from celebrating his commission to second lieutenant in the U.S. Army on Thursday.
“I am extremely grateful to say the least,” Eziokwu said. “This kind of thing doesn’t happen very often from what my coworkers tell me. All of these good people coming together on their own. I am very thankful.”
Eziokwu is a Certified Surgical Technologist who works in the hospital’s operating rooms. He is a graduate of Cameron University’s ROTC program and holds a Bachelor of Science in Psychology and a Master of Science in Psychology. Originally from Nigeria, Eziokwu came to America by way of France as a young boy.
“Chiddy is the ultimate example of the American dream,” Dr. Michael Sawyer, who works alongside Eziokwu at the hospital said.
Sawyer, who served 12 years of active duty in the military himself, said that celebrating Eziokwu’s achievement was personal. And it wasn’t just Eziokwu who was celebrated, patches and medals from dozens of hospital veterans were collected and presented to Eziokwu in the form of a plaque.
All together, over 250 collective years of service were represented in the plaque.
Eziokwu called the plaque amazing and marveled at how many of his fellow soldiers were working right alongside him at the hospital. Among those represented in the plaque was 2nd Lt. Tobias “Toby” Alexander, who was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2012.
Toby’s family, including his father William Alexander, were in attendance to congratulate Eziokwu on his achievement.
William Alexander, who also served in the military before retirement, said he was honored to be there to support Eziokwu and the rest of the soldiers as well as honor his son’s memory. Alexander’s son had also graduated from Cameron ROTC, and he was proud to see Eziokwu representing that same legacy.
“What I like about the ROTC is that soldiers get enlisted experience before they are commissioned,” Alexander said, “When I was in the military, the best leaders I knew had enlisted experience before they became officers.”
While Eziokwu was honored by the presentation, it was also bittersweet. Eziokwu is preparing to move on to his next duty station and will be saying goodbye to his hospital family.
“We’re going to miss him like crazy,” Sawyer said.
As for Eziokwu himself, he couldn’t help but smile through the presentation. He may not have been able to fly under the radar, but in that moment, he didn’t mind.
“I am going to miss everyone here so much,” Eziokwu said, “I hope I make them proud.”