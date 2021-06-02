A soldier assigned to Fort Sill was found dead while out of state on May 31.
The cause of death is under investigation and in accordance with Department of Defense policy, the soldier’s name will be withheld until 24 hours after the next of kin has been notified, according to a press release from Fort Sill.
The soldier’s death is the Army posts’ fourth this year and seventh since July 2020.
Chief Warrant Officer 4 Christopher L. Savidge, a 40-year-old Field Artillery Targeting Technician was found unresponsive in Kiowa County by the Kiowa County Sheriff’s office May 5. His death is still under investigation.
Private First Class Siraaj Bartholomew was found dead at his off-post house on March 2. The cause of death is still unknown at this time. Bartholomew was assigned to the 75th Field Artillery Brigade and had arrived on Fort Sill in February.
Private Maverick McDowell, 20, was found dead Feb. 20 in his quarters on post. He was assigned to the 30th Air Defense Artillery Brigade and had been attending a professional development course since his arrival to Fort Sill in November 2020.