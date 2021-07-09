Entering into the main hall of the Comanche County Coliseum Thursday afternoon, the strains of strings put visitors in the mood to swing.
That was the intention, according to John James, president of the Western Swing Society of the Southwest.
“We’re trying to keep traditional Western Swing music alive,” he said.
Both fan and musician, James had already spent part of his day behind the drum kit on the stage riser. He was sure to return to the sticks later on and will definitely taking his turns among the volunteer musicians who make the annual event at the coliseum, 920 S. Sheridan, a success.
President of the organization for five years and a member for seven or eight, James said the organization originated in 1998. Comprised of members from Oklahoma, Texas, Missouri, New Mexico, Illinois and Tennessee he said there’s a two-fold purpose for events like this weekend’s three-day affair in Lawton.
A non-profit all-volunteer group based out of Texas, the Western Swing Society of the Southwest takes profits from its events and uses them to create scholarship opportunities for musically inclined youths, James said. Twenty-one scholarships have been presented this year, he said.
Part of what allows this generosity is born from the generosity of the musicians who lend their talents, according to James. As the event continues from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. today and Saturday, the gift of talent is the most valuable.
“The musicians, they all play for no pay,” he said. “They do it to pay it back.”
As Larry Lange and his collected backing group ended their set with “Jealous Heart, Just Stop Breaking,” couples of all ages made their way around the dance floor in front of the stage. For many of the couples, there were many decades of love expressed in time with the music as hands held each other and eyes locked in gaze.
The music has a way of making you want to move, according to Jerry Harper, of Chattanooga. He and his wife Sandy were dressed in their Western finest as they made their turns across the dance floor.
The couple first found the Western Swing Society of the Southwest three years ago and quickly became members, Harper said. They loved to dance but didn’t find the usual options agreeable. Now, he said, they’ve found an extended family.
“The type of people that are here, a nice wholesome type of music, the people are laid back,” he said of what drew their interest. “We walked in to see what it was all about; everyone is so nice.”
Harper said one of his favorite things is being in proximity to so many talented musicians. He pointed to Joe Settlemeyer and spoke reverentially of the multi-hall of fame guitarist as he took his spot on stage and began to tune his brilliantly red Gibson Les Paul.
“You get to meet so many of the guys and they’ll start telling stories,” he said. “That’s priceless.”
As Eric Diamond made his way to the stage to join Settlemeyer, he asked for a photo to be taken with the genre icon. In this style of music, Bob Wills & The Texas Playboys continue to carry its crown. That the guitarist shared many a stage with Wills and continues to carry the music’s torch is why he’s a legend.
James said others joining that type of company will be inducted into the Western Swing Society Hall of Fame at 1 p.m. Saturday. It’ll be a short ceremony before a return to what everyone’s there for: the music.
