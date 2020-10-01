Local residents are asked to be aware of an apparent Social Security scam that appears to be using The Lawton Constitution's phone number.
The newspaper has fielded a number of calls from area residents who report a recorded message indicating there's a problem with their Social Security and are being asked to call to address the problem. The number being given is one that's associated with the newspaper.
"No one from our office is calling asking for Social Security information," said David Stringer, publisher of The Constitution. "I guess it's fortunate that these folks were given the wrong number because they're calling us, as opposed to what's probably a scam of some sort. But we want to assure residents, number one, we're not involved and, number two, always be careful if someone is asking for that kind of information."
"The number being left on the message is 580-353-0620 and that is one of the numbers here at the paper," Stringer said. "But I assure all the area residents, if you're getting this message, it's not from us."