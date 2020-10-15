A Social Security scam cost a Lawton man $10,000 and law enforcement wants you to stay alert so as to not also fall prey.
Lawton Police Sgt. Pete Huyssoon reported speaking with the man on Tuesday. The man said he’d been duped into mailing $10,000 cash money to an alleged Social Security Administration agent who identified himself as “Jeremy Chambers,” the report states.
The man withdrew the money from his bank account and mailed the money from a STAPLES store in town to the address of 1079 W. Round Grove in Lewisville, Texas, according to the report. The communications between the man and “Chambers” all took place via telephone.
Police have been warning people not to fall for calls regarding compromised Social Security accounts. The Social Security Administration conducts its official business via mail and never through unsolicited phone calls, according to its website.
Victims are being told to provide their bank account information or to send money orders or pre-paid money cards.
LPD Officer Andrew Grubbs has said that if you receive a call and they request your name, address, or other personal information, do not give them anything.
There are three things to do if you receive a suspected scam call, according to Grubbs: hang up; do not return unknown calls, texts or emails; and never give money or provide personal information.
Grubbs asked that if you have any questions, do not hesitate to call the Lawton Police Department, 580-581-3270.
If you have any info about this or any other felony crime you can Say It Here™ safely and anonymously: @www.lawtoncrimestoppers.com; or download the 355-INFO mobile app to submit a tip.