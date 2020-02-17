ANADARKO — An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for an Oklahoma City man accused of stalking and threatening through social media.
The Caddo County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant for Lindell Turner Waggoner, 18, for stalking as well as a misdemeanor count of threatening to perform an act of violence, records indicate. The felony is punishable by up to 5 years in prison.
According to the charges, Waggoner is accused of repeatedly messaging a juvenile and a woman through Facebook Messenger and Instagram, causing the two to feel “terrorized, frightened, intimidated, threatened, harassed or molested.” He is also accused of threatening to physically hurt or kill the juvenile.