A man was rushed to the Memorial Hospital Sunday evening for a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Lawton police were dispatched to the hospital around 9:30 p.m. on reports of a gunshot victim.
According to police reports, one witness told officers the man was cleaning his weapon in the front seat of a vehicle at Elmer Thomas Park when the gun suddenly fired — hitting the victim in his left thigh, just above the knee.
However when officers questioned the victim, he said he was in the process of making a Snapchat video on his phone “while waving the pistol at the camera.”
Officers found a 9mm shell casing next to the center console of the vehicle. No charges were filed and both the weapon and vehicle were released to the owners.