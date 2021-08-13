Social distancing requirements at municipal buildings will go into effect beginning Monday.
Anyone wishing to use indoor spaces within municipal buildings — meaning, those owned and managed by the City of Lawton — must adhere to 6-foot spacing requirements between individuals who do not reside together.
Guidelines and rules, including occupancy limitations depending on the nature of events, may be given on a case-by-case basis for certain rentals at McMahon Memorial Auditorium or Lawton City Hall. A mask requirement for everyone entering a City of Lawton owned or managed facility also remains in place.
Per guidance from the Oklahoma State Department of Health and the Comanche County Health Department, city officials say all eligible Lawtonians are encouraged to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus to best protect our friends, family and neighbors. Learn more about how to do this at vaccines.gov.