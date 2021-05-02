Lawton Fire Department, Spring Recruitment:
BENEFITS
•Starting salary between $41,000 to $43,000.
•Year one vacation accrual of 144 hours.
•Employee health insurance.
•Paid sick leave.
•Promotional advancement opportunities.
•Provided duty uniforms and equipment.
•Oklahoma Firefighter Pension Fund Retirement System.
HIRING PROCESS
•Application due by May 7.
•Agility course.
•Written examination.
•Background check.
•MMPI psychological testing.
•Pension physical.
QUALIFICATIONS
•Must be between 18 to 45-years-old at the time of pension physical.
•Possess a high school diploma or GED.
•Pass a background check.
Call Training Chief Joshua Brown, 580-581-3283 extension 4910, or 580-581-4771 ext. 4910 with any questions.
Lawton Police Spring Recruitment:
BENEFITS:
•Starting salary just under $41,000.
•Beginning 88 hours of holiday pay.
•Employment health plan.
•Life insurance.
•Beginning 80 hours of paid vacation.
•Paid sick leave.
•Paid military leave for service members.
•Educational reimbursement.
•All duty uniforms and equipment provided.
•Promotional advancement opportunities.
•Up to three days bereavement leave.
•Oklahoma Police Officer Pension Retirement System.
QUALIFICATIONS
•Must be between the ages of 21 and 45-years-old at the time of application.
•Must have a high school diploma or GED.
•No criminal misdemeanor convictions in the past three years and no felonies.
•Prior military must submit DD214.
•Candidates must complete an obstacle course in 80 seconds or less followed by a written exam.
TO APPLY:
Pick up and turn in applications at Great Plains Tech Center, 4500 W. Lee.
Call 580-581-3568 with question.