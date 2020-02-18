A 55-year-old Snyder woman died Sunday following a Jackson County crash into the end of a guardrail.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that Kathy James was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck on U.S. 62, about 8 ½-miles east of Altus.
James was driving a Chevrolet 2500 pickup westbound on U.S. 62 shortly after 5:30 p.m. when she went off the right side of the road and struck the end of a guardrail, Trooper Brantley Ford reported. She was wearing a seatbelt and was pinned inside the pickup for about 2 hours before Altus and Headrick firefighters freed her using the Hurst tool.
The driver’s condition at the time of the wreck and the collision’s cause remain under investigation.
James’ body was transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Oklahoma City for autopsy.