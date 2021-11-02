SNYDER — it took her awhile to get started, Sheila Treadwell always knew she would be a teacher.
Treadwell is a pre-k teacher at John D. Moeller Primary School in Mountain Park, part of the consolidated Snyder Public School district. She is one of the 12 finalists for 2022 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year.
Treadwell’s knack for teaching showed itself from the time she was a toddler.
“I always wanted to be a teacher, but I didn’t know if I could do it.” Treadwell said. “When I was born in Germany, my mom said from the minute I was crawling, I started playing with toys, lining them up, and playing ‘school.’”
Treadwell didn’t start teaching until she was in her late 30s. Born into a military family in Kentucky, she wanted nothing more than to find a place to settle down.
“In the military, at least back then, you moved about every 14 months,” Treadwell said. “And so, I always said ‘I’m going to marry some guy from a little town that’s never moved, and that’s never going anywhere.”
When her family came to Fort Sill the second time, she did just that, meeting and marrying Dr. Greg Treadwell and settling in Snyder. She was a stay-at-home mom for a few years, but she never forgot her dream of becoming a teacher.
She started attending Cameron University in the mid-1990s and was hired after graduation to teach in the early childhood education program there. But Treadwell didn’t stay at Cameron long. She knew where she wanted to be.
“I love teaching other people to be teachers,” Treadwell said. “But my heart is in the classroom.”
She moved from the university into the classroom, and that’s where she’s been for 21 years.
Treadwell has spent the bulk of those 21 years teaching pre-k. When she started at John D. Moeller, pre-k was a half-day program. Now it’s a full-day program that, according to Principal Natika Peterson, is foundational to the entire school system.
“Mrs. Treadwell is the kind of teacher that I never have to worry about whether a student in her class is giving 110 percent,” Peterson said. “She’s such a rock star teacher that she sets the tone for every other school in the district.”
Treadwell teaches her students with incredible energy, making up songs and dances, crawling on the floor and making sure every child in her classroom is engaged. At 63, she can match energy with any of the kids in her classroom, an ability she says is the most important part of communicating with children.
“You need to get on their level,” Treadwell said. “Let them see you have fun. Lots of times, I’ll act like I haven’t got a clue. I let them see me at their level. And you’ve got to remember to be very concrete with them. Never abstract.”
Treadwell was also the first teacher in Kiowa County to be National Board of Professional Teaching Standards certified. The certification took her three years to get, and she had to learn the process mostly on her own.
“There were no cohort groups in this area to mentor me or help me,” Treadwell said.
Today, she is the National Board coordinator for Oklahoma Region 7, which covers most of Oklahoma, and the recertification trainer for the entire state.
Treadwell always hoped to be selected as a finalist for Oklahoma Teacher of the year, saying that if she was ever selected as Teacher of the year for her district, she would apply for the honor.
“It’s on my bucket list,” Treadwell said.
Treadwell still has the same love for teaching she had when she started 24 years ago. She radiates energy and care that is undeniable and she doesn’t have any plans to slow down.
“I’m 63 years old and not even thinking about retiring,” Treadwell said. “Hasn’t even crossed my mind. Other people, at 50, they’re done. They may have to take me out in a wheelchair, but I’ll still be coming.”